Reddish won't return to Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle.

The Knicks won't risk anything here, as Reddish apparently tweaked his ankle sometime during Tuesday's preseason matchup. Reddish finished with three points, one rebound, one assist and one block in 11 minutes before exiting. It's unclear at the moment if he'll be able to participate in the team's next game Friday against Indiana.