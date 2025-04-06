Payne (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Payne had missed four straight games due to an ankle sprain before he returned to action in Saturday's 121-105 win over the Hawks. He played 21 minutes in that contest, but he'll be looking at reduced role in the second leg of the back-to-back set. The Knicks will get Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin) back from 15- and eight-game absences, respectively, which will leave fewer minutes available for Payne and fellow reserve guards Landry Shamet, Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek.