Payne (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against Toronto, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Payne is in danger of missing a third consecutive matchup due to a left elbow effusion. If the veteran guard is sidelined, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek are candidates for an uptick in playing time off the bench.
