Payne registered eight points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 win over the Jazz.
Payne was a late addition to the starting lineup, replacing Miles McBride (hamstring) who himself was slated to start in place of Jalen Brunson (calf). Although it was a quiet offensive night for Payne, he was productive in other areas, helping the Knicks to a comfortable victory. Should Brunson and McBride be forced to the sideline again, look for Payne to once again shift into the opening unit.
More News
-
Knicks' Cameron Payne: Last-second starter•
-
Knicks' Cameron Payne: Pops for season-high 19 points•
-
Knicks' Cameron Payne: Will play vs. Toronto•
-
Knicks' Cameron Payne: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Knicks' Cameron Payne: Won't play Saturday vs. Pistons•
-
Knicks' Cameron Payne: Questionable for Saturday•