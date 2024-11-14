Payne is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Nets due to a left hamstring strain.

Payne has been a mainstay on the injury report while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, though he has been able to play through the injury in two straight outings. The 31-year-old has appeared in seven regular-season games, during which he has averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 14.7 minutes per game. If Payne unable to play, Tyler Kolek will likely see an uptick in playing time.