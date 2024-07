Payne signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Knicks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payne appeared in 78 games across stops with Milwaukee and Philly a season ago, averaging 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16.7 minutes. He'll join New York as backcourt depth behind Jalen Brunson on a veteran's minimum contract.