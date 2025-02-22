Payne registered five points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists over 16 minutes during Friday's 142-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite the nature of Friday's rout, Payne didn't see a noticeable increase in playing time while struggling to shoot the ball off the bench. The veteran guard has averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 16.5 minutes over his last seven appearances, and Payne's fantasy value should remain capped while Jalen Brunson is healthy for the Knicks.