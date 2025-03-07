Payne registered three points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Jalen Brunson sprained his ankle during the later portions of Thursday's game, making this a situation to monitor. Miles McBride would likely be the next man up for New York if Brunson misses time, but Payne could also step into a larger role for the Knicks. Payne has been productive in limited action this season with 7.0 points, 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 14.2 minutes per contest.