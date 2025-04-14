Payne recorded 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Nets.

Payne filled a significant role Sunday as the team elected to bench its starters for the regular-season finale. Payne took advantage of the situation, logging a season-high 21 points and adding seven assists. The veteran guard figures to slide back into a modest reserve role to begin the Knicks' first-round playoff series against the Pistons.