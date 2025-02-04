Payne logged five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 11 minutes during Monday's 124-118 victory over Houston.

Although the Knicks were shorthanded without OG Anunoby (foot) Monday, Payne did not see a notable increase in minutes. He remains miles off the fantasy radar in most leagues with an average of 11.0 minutes over his last 10 appearances.