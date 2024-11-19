Payne racked up 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over the Wizards.

Payne scored a season-high mark Monday, and the 23-minute output was also a direct reflection of the outcome of the game since New York cruised to a 28-point win. Payne is finding ways to remain productive and has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings off the bench, but he's still not playing enough nor has developed a consistent role off the bench to be valuable in fantasy as anything more than a potential streaming option in some slates.