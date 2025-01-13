Payne finished Sunday's 140-106 victory over the Bucks with 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes.

Payne led the Knicks' bench in scoring, reaching the double-digit mark in points for the first time since Dec. 23. Moreover, the 30-year-old finished as the club's third-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (44 points), who played limited minutes due to a shoulder injury, and Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points). With Brunson's status for Monday's game against Detroit up in the air, Payne could see increased run during the second half of the club's back-to-back set.