Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Traded to Oklahoma City

The Knicks have agreed to trade Anthony to the Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a future draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It has been long expected that Anthony would be traded, but it is a surprise that Oklahoma City is where he will finally be traded to. With the recent acquisition of Paul George, he will likely see time at both small forward and power forward, as he did in New York. The 13 year veteran will add not only experience, but another strong scoring option to play around with. While his production will likely take a small hit due to the offensive threats of Russell Westbrook and Paul George around him, it shouldn't be forgotten that Anthony averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 34.3 minutes per game in 74 appearances in his final year with the Knicks.