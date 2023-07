Brown recorded 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 97-89 Summer League win over the Celtics.

Brown has been an obvious standout for the Knicks during the Summer League. Coming into Friday, Brown was averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds 1.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in three appearances. He has made a really strong case for a training camp invite.