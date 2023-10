The Knicks converted Brown's Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown is in line to split time between the Knicks and Westchester Knicks of the G League during the upcoming 2023-24 season. His last NBA action dates back to the 2021-22 campaign when he averaged 1.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 22 contests across stops in Dallas and Philly.