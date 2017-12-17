Knicks' Courtney Lee: Adds another 20 points in victory
Lee had 20 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 victory over Oklahoma City.
Lee had another nice game Saturday, helping the Knicks to an upset victory over the Thunder. He continues to be a nice surprise for the Knicks this season, and has picked up some of the slack since Tim Hardaway Jr (leg) went down. He is currently third on the team in scoring, second in steals and third in three-point makes. He will look to keep things rolling against the Hornets on Monday.
