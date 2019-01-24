Knicks' Courtney Lee: Available in trade talks
The Knicks have made Lee available in trade talks as the Feb. 7 deadline approaches, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Lee has been mentioned as a potential trade target since the start of the season, but with the deadline nearing, the Knicks will likely amplify their efforts to move the veteran wing. Lee has been out of the rotation for much of the season, and he hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 27. The 33-year-old is under contract for $12.3 million this season and $12.8 million next season, so if the Knicks are able to get him off the books, they'd clear a decent amount of cap space for the upcoming summer.
