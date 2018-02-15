Knicks' Courtney Lee: Back in starting five Wednesday
Lee will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Lee was pushed to the bench in favor of Lance Thomas on Monday against the 76ers, which was an attempt to have a bigger body to matchup up with opposing guard Ben Simmons. However, after that one-game experiment, Lee is set to reclaim his starting role and should continue to see minutes in the upper-20s or low-30s.
