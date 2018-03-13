Play

Knicks' Courtney Lee: Back in starting lineup

Lee will get the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Mavericks.

After a two game absence due to personal reasons, Lee returned to the team Sunday in a reserve role. It was just his second game coming off the bench this season, but it appears he should be back to his usual workload in Tuesday's contest. Frank Ntilikina will return to a reserve role as a result of the move.

