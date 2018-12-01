Knicks' Courtney Lee: Cleared for season debut

Lee (neck) will be available for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

As expected, the veteran has been cleared to make his long-awaited season debut after dealing with a neck issue for the better part of the last two months. Coach David Fizdale indicated that Lee won't play significant minutes, but the Knicks will likely increase his workload over the next few games -- perhaps in an attempt to showcase him for a potential trade later on.

More News
Our Latest Stories