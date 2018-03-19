Knicks' Courtney Lee: Cleared to play Monday

Lee (personal) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports .

Lee missed Saturday's game against the Hornets following the death of a family member, but is now back with the team and is set to take the court as usual. He'll presumably reclaim a spot in the starting five and considering he wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, should be in line for a full workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories