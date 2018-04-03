Knicks' Courtney Lee: Cleared to play vs. Magic

Lee (foot) will play during Tuesday's tilt against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Lee has been sidelined for two straight contests as a result of left foot inflammation, but the time off has allowed him to recover. He'll probably continue to come off the bench and play a reduced role compared to the beginning and middle of the season, however. After the All-Star break, the veteran is averaging just 6.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 21.4 minutes per game.