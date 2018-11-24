Knicks' Courtney Lee: Cleared to practice

Lee (neck) has been cleared to fully participate in practices, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Lee has been on the shelf since the beginning of the preseason due to a neck injury, which has healed enough for him to begin practicing. It's not clear when exactly he may play again, but things are trending positively. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories