Knicks' Courtney Lee: Coming off bench Saturday

Lee is returning to a reserve role for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Lee replaced Tim Hardaway Jr. in the starting lineup for Thursday's loss to the Bucks. Hardaway Jr. will be returning Saturday, which will bump Lee back to a reserve role. The veteran has been in-and-out of the rotation lately, so it remains to be seen what type of workload he will see.

