Knicks' Courtney Lee: Doesn't play in Saturday's loss

Lee did not see the floor during Saturday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.

Lee was expected to return to a reserve role with Tim Hardaway (illness) re-joining the starting lineup. However, the veteran shooting guard was a healthy scratch. At this point, Lee is likely only worth keeping tabs on in the event that a trade or buyout leads to him landing a consistent role elsewhere.

