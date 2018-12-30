Knicks' Courtney Lee: Doesn't play in Saturday's loss
Lee did not see the floor during Saturday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.
Lee was expected to return to a reserve role with Tim Hardaway (illness) re-joining the starting lineup. However, the veteran shooting guard was a healthy scratch. At this point, Lee is likely only worth keeping tabs on in the event that a trade or buyout leads to him landing a consistent role elsewhere.
