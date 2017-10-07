Knicks' Courtney Lee: Drains four threes in Friday's loss
Lee scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Wizards.
Newly acquired Doug McDermott is still expected to start at shooting guard for the Knicks this season, but Lee got the start at the two for coach Jeff Hornacek and provided the team with a long-distance scoring threat. The veteran might be a better fit coming off the bench and providing instant offense, but if he does get a chance in the starting lineup, he could challenge the career-high 1.5 made three-pointers a game he fired up with the Rockets back in 2011-12.
