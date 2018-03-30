Knicks' Courtney Lee: Expected to return Saturday

Lee (foot) is expected to return for Saturday's game against Detroit, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Lee missed Wednesday's loss to Philly with swelling in his foot, but the issue appears to be minor, and the expectation is that he'll be back in the mix Saturday night. Lee's minutes have fluctuated over the past few weeks with the Knicks prioritizing younger players, though he did see 27 and 32 minutes, respectively, in his last two active games.