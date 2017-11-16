Knicks' Courtney Lee: Expects to play Friday

Lee (hamstring) said he expects to play Friday against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Lee appeared to tweak his hamstring in the final minute of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, but indicated it was just a cramp and that he's fine. The Knicks will still likely send him for some further evaluations Thursday, but he appears to have avoided a potentially more serious injury.

