Knicks' Courtney Lee: Gets hot late in game

Lee finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Bulls.

Lee got hot late in the game, making five consecutive shots to keep the Knicks in the game. He has been excellent this season, finding some consistency in his scoring, something that has eluded him in previous seasons. While the Knicks are in a rebuilding phase, Lee appears to have carved out a nice role for himself. With Tim Hardaway Jr (leg) set to miss extended time, Lee should be locked in for extra minutes moving forward.