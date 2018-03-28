Knicks' Courtney Lee: Goes through shootaround, still questionable Wednesday
Lee (foot) took part in shootaround Wednesday, but remains questionable for the Knicks' game later in the evening against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Lee is battling some left mid-foot inflammation and could be given the night off with little at stake for the Knicks the remainder of the season. Even if the Knicks sign off on Lee playing through the minor injury Wednesday, there's no guarantee that he would reenter the starting lineup. Lee has come off the bench in the past two contests, despite ostensibly being healthy.
