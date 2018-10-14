Knicks' Courtney Lee: Good to go for Wednesday's game

Lee (neck) is "good to go" for the season opener Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

After dealing with a strained neck basically all preseason long, Lee finally stated that he is good to go for Wednesday's opener against Atlanta. The Western Kentucky product averaged 12.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over 76 games played last year, but turning 33 years old last week, he may end up taking on a lighter role in 2018-19.