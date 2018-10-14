Knicks' Courtney Lee: Good to go for Wednesday's game
Lee (neck) is "good to go" for the season opener Wednesday, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
After dealing with a strained neck basically all preseason long, Lee finally stated that he is good to go for Wednesday's opener against Atlanta. The Western Kentucky product averaged 12.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over 76 games played last year, but turning 33 years old last week, he may end up taking on a lighter role in 2018-19.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...