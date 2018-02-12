Knicks' Courtney Lee: Headed for bench role Monday

Lee will shift to a bench role for Monday's game against the 76ers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Lee has started all 57 games he's played this season, so this will mark his first stint off the bench. The move is reportedly an effort by the Knicks to get a bigger body to matchup with Ben Simmons, which has prompted coach Jeff Hornacek to start Lance Thomas instead. With the demotion, Lee could see a slightly decreased workload, though he should be a primary source of offense with the second unit.