Knicks' Courtney Lee: Held out of practice once again
Lee missed Sunday's practice due to a strained neck, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Lee was held out of practice once again Sunday. The 31-year-old suffered the injury when he collied with a teammate during practice earlier in the week. It's unclear, though, as to how severe the injury is. The Knicks will likely give the veteran as much time as he needs to recover, which may end up having him miss Monday's preseason opener.
