Knicks' Courtney Lee: Holding minimal rotation role
Lee came off the bench and generated three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 128-100 loss to the Celtics.
The blowout nature of the contest allowed coach David Fizdale to give run to 11 players, but Lee had been included in the rotation in the Knicks' three-point loss to the Wizards three days earlier, playing 16 minutes in his season debut. Lee was a serviceable three-and-D wing for the Knicks a season ago, but with the team seemingly preferring to prioritize the development of its younger options at shooting guard and small forward, the veteran unlikely to come anywhere close to the 30.4 minutes per game he averaged in 2017-18. In fact, Lee could see his spot in the rotation evaporate once Trey Burke (knee) is back in the fold.
