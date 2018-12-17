Knicks' Courtney Lee: Joins starting lineup

Lee will start Monday against the Suns, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Lee will join the starting five for the first time all season with the likes of Tim Hardaway (heel), Damyean Dotson (shoulder) and Allonzo Trier (hamstring) all unavailable. He's played more than 20 minutes just once this season, posting seven points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in that game.