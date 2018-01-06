Knicks' Courtney Lee: Leads team with 24 points

Lee finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to Miami.

Lee was dynamic for the Knicks again Friday, however, failed to score in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Knicks fell to the Heat. He has been a pleasant surprise for the rebuilding Knicks, having now scored in double-figures in seven of his last nine games while gathering at least one steal over the same period. There is a chance that Tim Hardaway's eventual return from a leg injury could cut into Lee's minutes, but until then he should continue to play big minutes and be owned in most leagues.