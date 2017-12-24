Knicks' Courtney Lee: Misses practice Sunday

Lee didn't attend Knicks' practice Sunday for personal reasons, Knicks beat writer Brian Heyman reports.

Lee is not expected to miss any time after being absent from practice and figures to be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday. The guard is playing 32 minutes per game while averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 assists and a 95.2 free-throw percentage.

