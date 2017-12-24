Knicks' Courtney Lee: Misses practice Sunday
Lee didn't attend Knicks' practice Sunday for personal reasons, Knicks beat writer Brian Heyman reports.
Lee is not expected to miss any time after being absent from practice and figures to be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday. The guard is playing 32 minutes per game while averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 assists and a 95.2 free-throw percentage.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Adds another 20 points in victory•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Totals season-high 27 points in win•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Gets hot late in game•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores season-high 26 points•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's victory•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...