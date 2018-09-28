Knicks' Courtney Lee: Misses practice
Lee will not practice Friday due to a strained neck, Marc Berman of the New York Post.
It doesn't appear serious in any way, but its worth to keep an eye out to see if Lee would miss Monday's preseason opener at Washington.
