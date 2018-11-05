Knicks' Courtney Lee: No timetable to practice
Coach David Fizdale said Sunday that he doesn't have a timetable for Lee (neck) to resume practicing, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "I have no idea [on a timetable for Lee] to be honest, I'm hoping soon for his sake," Fizdale said. "He's been such a pro and been engaged and I know it's killing him. I can't tell you when it's going to happen."
Fizdale also relayed that Lee received either a "treatment or a shot" for his neck to address discomfort that first set in during the Knicks' third day of training camp. The neck issue sidelined Lee throughout the preseason slate and the first 10 regular-season contests, with additional absences set to follow for the veteran swingman. Given that there's no clear date for when Lee will be ready to make his season debut in addition to his questionable fit on a rebuilding team, it's difficult to justify holding onto him even in most deep leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...