Knicks' Courtney Lee: No timetable to practice

Coach David Fizdale said Sunday that he doesn't have a timetable for Lee (neck) to resume practicing, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "I have no idea [on a timetable for Lee] to be honest, I'm hoping soon for his sake," Fizdale said. "He's been such a pro and been engaged and I know it's killing him. I can't tell you when it's going to happen."

Fizdale also relayed that Lee received either a "treatment or a shot" for his neck to address discomfort that first set in during the Knicks' third day of training camp. The neck issue sidelined Lee throughout the preseason slate and the first 10 regular-season contests, with additional absences set to follow for the veteran swingman. Given that there's no clear date for when Lee will be ready to make his season debut in addition to his questionable fit on a rebuilding team, it's difficult to justify holding onto him even in most deep leagues.