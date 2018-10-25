Knicks' Courtney Lee: No timetable to return

Lee (neck) is without a return timeline, the New York Post reports.

Lee is yet to play this season as he continues to deal with pain and spasms in his neck, which have reportedly traveled down into his chest area. Coach David Fizdale said Lee will undergo further testing to try to get to the bottom of the issue, and for now he'll remain on the shelf indefinitely. Once he's healthy, there's a good chance Lee could end up being traded -- that is, if the Knicks can find a taker for the two years and roughly $25 million remaining on the veteran's deal.