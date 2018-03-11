Knicks' Courtney Lee: Not starting Sunday vs. Raptors

Lee (personal) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, but will come off the bench, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Lee last played March 4, missing the Knicks' past two games to tend to the personal matter. Though he's since rejoined the team, Lee's lack of on-court action in recent days could prompt head coach Jeff Hornacek to ease the veteran back into action with a more limited workload than usual off the bench. Frank Ntilikina is expected to make another start at shooting guard in his stead, but Lee could reclaim his spot on the top unit as soon as Tuesday against the Mavericks.