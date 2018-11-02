Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out again Friday

Lee (neck) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Lee has yet to make his season debut while he works through neck spasms and it's unclear when he'll be ready to take the court. With coach David Fizdale seemingly committed to a youth movement in New York, it seems rather unlikely that Lee will maintain a significant role in the rotation once he returns to full strength.

