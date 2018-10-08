Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out again Monday
Lee (neck) will not play Monday against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Lee continues to nurse a strained muscle in his neck, and the Knicks will handle his status on a game-to-game basis in advance of Friday's preseason finale.
