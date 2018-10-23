Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out again Wednesday

Lee (beck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Lee was back at practice Tuesday, but it's unclear in what capacity he was able to participate in. Regardless, the veteran shooting guard still has not been medically cleared to return, so he will miss his fourth straight game to start the season. Lee's next opportunity to play will be Friday when the Knicks take on Golden State.

