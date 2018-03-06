Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out for personal reasons Tuesday

Lee will sit out Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers for personal reasons.

The specifics surrounding the absence aren't yet known, so it's unclear if Lee will be back in time for Friday's game against the Bucks. That said, in his absence Tuesday, look for Tim Hardaway to get more time at shooting guard, which should open more opportunities for Lance Thomas and Troy Williams at small forward. Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke are also players that could see added time on the wing.