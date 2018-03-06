Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out for personal reasons Tuesday
Lee will sit out Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers for personal reasons.
The specifics surrounding the absence aren't yet known, so it's unclear if Lee will be back in time for Friday's game against the Bucks. That said, in his absence Tuesday, look for Tim Hardaway to get more time at shooting guard, which should open more opportunities for Lance Thomas and Troy Williams at small forward. Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke are also players that could see added time on the wing.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Solid complementary contributions Sunday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scoring-heavy line in loss•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Back in starting five Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 18 points in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Headed for bench role Monday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Solid scoring effort in loss•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...