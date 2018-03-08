Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out Friday, will return Sunday
Lee (personal) will not play Friday against the Bucks but will return for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
This will be Lee's second straight absence, but the Knicks will have to last just one more game without their veteran shooting guard. In his absence, New York is expected to once again start a backcourt pairing of Emmanuel Mudiay and Frank Ntilikina with Trey Burke and Damyean Dotson filling in off the bench.
