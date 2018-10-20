Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out Saturday
Lee (neck) will not play Saturday against the Celtics.
The Knicks' game notes list the wing as out with the same neck injury that's already cost him two games. Continue to consider Lee questionable on a game-to-game basis going forward.
