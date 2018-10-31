Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out Wednesday

Lee (neck) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Lee has yet to suit up this season and is without a timetable for return. Once he is healthy, Lee is capable of providing modest value in threes and steals as he averaged 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.1 steals in 30 minutes per game a year ago. However, given the Knicks' rebuilding state, Lee will have a difficult time finding that many minutes again, and it's possible -- if not likely -- he'll be traded at some point.