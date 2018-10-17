Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out Wednesday vs. Atlanta
Lee (neck) will sit out Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports.
Lee missed the entire preseason with a neck injury and head coach David Fizdale wants to get him some more run during practice work before pushing his guard into live game action. Look for Lee to potentially increase his activity in the coming few days, but considering the Knicks are scheduled for a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, there's certainly a chance Lee misses another contest if his conditioning isn't quite in order.
