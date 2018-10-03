Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out Wednesday
Lee (neck) is out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
A strained neck has kept Lee sidelined since Friday. There's no immediate timetable for a return, but it won't be surprising if the Knicks exercise caution with the veteran.
